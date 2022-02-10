Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.04 EPS

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.56 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America updated its FY22 guidance to $17.25-$21.25 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $17.250-$21.250 EPS.

Shares of LH stock traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $284.40. 66,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,870. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $227.80 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total transaction of $43,761.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 865 shares of company stock worth $251,477 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LH. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.40.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

