Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.04 EPS

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.56 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America updated its FY22 guidance to $17.25-$21.25 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $17.250-$21.250 EPS.
Shares of LH stock traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $284.40. 66,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,870. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $227.80 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07.
In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total transaction of $43,761.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 865 shares of company stock worth $251,477 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile
Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.
