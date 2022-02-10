Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.250-$21.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $18.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.07 billion-$15.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.67 billion.Laboratory Co. of America also updated its FY22 guidance to $17.25-$21.25 EPS.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $287.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $287.96 and a 200-day moving average of $289.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $227.80 and a 1 year high of $317.17.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $318.40.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 865 shares of company stock worth $251,477 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.