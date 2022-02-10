Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 16.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,094 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 18,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,659,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,006,000 after buying an additional 805,591 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 39,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 114.1% in the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 197,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 105,271 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.21.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $24.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $25.53.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

