Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average of $15.28. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $22.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -399.93%.

In other news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRO. Mizuho cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank downgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.69.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

