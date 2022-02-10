Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 40,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $63.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $79.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.62. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.61%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.