Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases 5,587 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 111.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,602 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Applied Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.47.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $144.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.11. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.03 and a 1 year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

