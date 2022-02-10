Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 45,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ambev by 48.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,638,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,867,593 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Ambev by 255.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 17,745,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,978,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ambev by 491.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,132,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757,068 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ambev by 184.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,962,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ambev by 42.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,585,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.92. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13.
A number of analysts have weighed in on ABEV shares. Bank of America raised shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.
About Ambev
Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.
