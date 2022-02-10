Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.700-$8.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.95 billion-$4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.

Lam Research stock traded down $12.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $594.87. 1,514,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,921. The stock has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $501.67 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $662.19 and its 200 day moving average is $622.23.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 32.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.69%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $583.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $719.30.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $7,647,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,603 shares of company stock worth $21,642,325. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lam Research stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

