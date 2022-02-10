Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

Landstar System has increased its dividend by 46.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Landstar System has a dividend payout ratio of 10.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Landstar System to earn $9.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $159.99 on Thursday. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $147.24 and a 12 month high of $188.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.64 and its 200-day moving average is $166.62.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSTR. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Landstar System stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Landstar System worth $24,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

