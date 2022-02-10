Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lannett Company manufactures and distributes high quality affordable generic medications that are the therapeutic equivalent of the brand-name pharmaceuticals. Their portfolio consists of numerous products across a wide range of therapeutic areas. Lannett believes that their ability to select viable products for development, efficiently develop such products, including obtaining any applicable regulatory approvals, vertically integrate themselves into certain specialty markets and achieve economies in production are all critical for their success in the generic pharmaceutical industry in which they operate. Lannett Company, Inc., continues to dedicate significant capital toward developing new products as they believe their success is linked to their ability to continually introduce new generic products into the marketplace. “

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lannett from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of LCI stock opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.63. Lannett has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $86.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. Lannett had a negative return on equity of 200.86% and a negative net margin of 70.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lannett will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Crew bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 95,900 shares of company stock worth $174,609 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Lannett during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Lannett by 866.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 203,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 182,464 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Lannett by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Lannett during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lannett during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lannett

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

