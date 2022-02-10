Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 315 ($4.26) to GBX 343 ($4.64) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 406 ($5.49) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 338.25 ($4.57).
LGEN stock opened at GBX 288.30 ($3.90) on Tuesday. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of GBX 248.95 ($3.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 309.90 ($4.19). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 293.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 283.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61.
Legal & General Group Company Profile
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).
