Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 315 ($4.26) to GBX 343 ($4.64) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 406 ($5.49) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 338.25 ($4.57).

LGEN stock opened at GBX 288.30 ($3.90) on Tuesday. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of GBX 248.95 ($3.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 309.90 ($4.19). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 293.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 283.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61.

In related news, insider Ric Lewis acquired 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 303 ($4.10) per share, with a total value of £3,169.38 ($4,285.84). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £2,288.10 ($3,094.12). Insiders acquired 2,931 shares of company stock worth $862,492 over the last three months.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

