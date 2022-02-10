LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Compass Point upgraded shares of LendingClub from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.83.

LC opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.78 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average is $28.47. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $49.21.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. LendingClub had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $262.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LendingClub will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $57,616.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,027 shares of company stock worth $369,743 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,607,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in LendingClub in the second quarter worth $1,214,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LendingClub by 9.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,914,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,361,000 after purchasing an additional 590,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LendingClub by 17.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in LendingClub by 26.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 139,098 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

