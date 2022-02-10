Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $320.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $294.00 to $258.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $294,136.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Teske sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.51, for a total transaction of $191,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,517 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,259. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennox International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Lennox International by 31.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Lennox International by 354.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Lennox International by 347.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the second quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $275.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $260.49 and a 52 week high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $964.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 192.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

