LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LIAN. Bank of America initiated coverage on LianBio in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on LianBio in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LianBio in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LianBio in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.58 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.19.

LIAN stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.10. 600,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,929. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.17. LianBio has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $16.37.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). Equities analysts predict that LianBio will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LianBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LianBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $750,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of LianBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LianBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

