LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Director Michael A. Beindorff Buys 7,193 Shares

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Director Michael A. Beindorff bought 7,193 shares of LifeVantage stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $34,886.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ LFVN opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $64.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.30. LifeVantage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). LifeVantage had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 30.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFVN. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 14,790 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 27.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LifeVantage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LifeVantage by 253.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 27,558 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of LifeVantage in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.