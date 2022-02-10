LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Director Michael A. Beindorff Buys 7,193 Shares

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Director Michael A. Beindorff bought 7,193 shares of LifeVantage stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $34,886.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ LFVN opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $64.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.30. LifeVantage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). LifeVantage had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 30.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About LifeVantage
LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LifeVantage (LFVN)
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
- Top Marijuana Stocks: Plenty of Investment Opportunities Abound (You’re not Late to the Game)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
- The Long Case for Buying Hasbro Stock May Lie in the Metaverse
Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.