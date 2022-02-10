Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.97. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $64.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LGND stock opened at $125.14 on Thursday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $102.01 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.90.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.25.

In related news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $481,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

