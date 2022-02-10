Lithia Motors, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Lithia Motors has increased its dividend payment by 19.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Lithia Motors has a dividend payout ratio of 4.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lithia Motors to earn $37.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.7%.

Shares of LAD opened at $316.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $292.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.72. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $274.03 and a twelve month high of $417.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 38.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.71.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

