Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,158 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of Lithia Motors worth $23,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 88.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Lithia Motors by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAD opened at $316.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.72. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.03 and a 1 year high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.29.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

