Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.40 EPS

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $11.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.46 EPS.

Shares of LAD stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $314.49. The company had a trading volume of 18,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,162. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $274.03 and a 52-week high of $417.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.71.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

