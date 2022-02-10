Livent (LTHM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $24.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -272.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Livent has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $33.04.

Get Livent alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Livent stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,884,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.17% of Livent worth $36,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.