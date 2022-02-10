LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
RAMP traded down $2.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,384,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,939. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $74.20.
About LiveRamp
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LiveRamp (RAMP)
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.