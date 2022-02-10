LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

RAMP traded down $2.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,384,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,939. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $74.20.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.