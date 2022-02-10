LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target Cut to $63.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its price target reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RAMP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $44.43 on Thursday. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $74.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.12 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.95.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 16.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 16.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 55.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 186.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

