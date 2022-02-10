London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Acquires 20,451 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,451 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 3.0% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $41,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $141,903,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after buying an additional 47,313 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.81.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded up $7.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.90. 1,226,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,897,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.51. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

