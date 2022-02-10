London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Has $1.05 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $741,875,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,570,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,607 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,351,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,670,000 after buying an additional 235,140 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,882,000 after buying an additional 773,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 231.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,445,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.79. The company had a trading volume of 748,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,947,736. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.94. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.