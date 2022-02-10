London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Has $44.05 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,625 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 3.2% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $44,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 15,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total transaction of $2,221,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $7,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 629,945 shares of company stock valued at $100,341,442. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.36. The company had a trading volume of 90,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,185,888. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.09. The stock has a market cap of $383.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

