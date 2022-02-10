London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Increases Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 36.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 173,204 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,050 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems comprises about 1.9% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $26,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.07.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $154,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $7,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,233 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,405. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $2.69 on Thursday, hitting $151.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $192.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.12. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP.

