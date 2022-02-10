London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Raises Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 13.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,918,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,032 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,599,368,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Airbnb by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,026,000 after buying an additional 5,069,443 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,289,000 after buying an additional 4,513,275 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,778,000 after buying an additional 2,931,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $618,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total value of $24,499,230.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 956,873 shares of company stock valued at $170,953,150. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $173.91. The stock had a trading volume of 172,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381,070. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.71 and a 1 year high of $219.94.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

