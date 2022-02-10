London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 16,568 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up approximately 2.1% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $28,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $5,685,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 18,905.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 29,303 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 167,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.25.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $214.68. The company had a trading volume of 8,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,626. The stock has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.37. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $161.57 and a fifty-two week high of $216.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

