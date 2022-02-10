LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $261.72

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 261.72 ($3.54) and traded as high as GBX 262 ($3.54). LondonMetric Property shares last traded at GBX 259.20 ($3.51), with a volume of 2,446,917 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMP shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.33) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.79) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 305 ($4.12) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.45) to GBX 283 ($3.83) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 281.63 ($3.81).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 272.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 261.83. The firm has a market cap of £2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.19%.

In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.66), for a total transaction of £1,084,000 ($1,465,855.31).

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

