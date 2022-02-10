Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

TIP opened at $123.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.07. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.47 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

