Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 3,352 CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citic Securities began coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.91.

NYSE KMX opened at $112.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.49. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.47 and a 52-week high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

