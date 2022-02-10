Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Makes New $248,000 Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 913 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $34,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CRM opened at $222.04 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.71 billion, a PE ratio of 122.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 427 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $90,750.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,121 shares of company stock valued at $40,154,785. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.74.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on salesforce.com (CRM)
- Can Meta (NASDAQ: FB) Rise From The Ashes?
- Time to give Flex Stock a Go
- Top Marijuana Stocks: Plenty of Investment Opportunities Abound (You’re not Late to the Game)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks That Could Outperform
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).
Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.