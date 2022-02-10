Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 913 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 913 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,452,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,491 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.74.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.73, for a total transaction of $687,100.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,121 shares of company stock worth $40,154,785. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $222.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $218.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.67, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.