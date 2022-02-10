Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.52.

Cigna stock opened at $232.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.51.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 25.41%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

