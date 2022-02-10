Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Takes Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth about $132,784,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 22.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,356,000 after buying an additional 745,024 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,910,000 after buying an additional 431,920 shares during the period. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 49.8% in the third quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,124,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,948,000 after buying an additional 374,209 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,134,000 after buying an additional 324,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on KMX. Citic Securities assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.91.

Shares of KMX opened at $112.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.47 and a twelve month high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.