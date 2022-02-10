LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. LTC Properties posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LTC Properties.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on LTC shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $33.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $44.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 148.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 4.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 25.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 7.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 38,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,251,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,977,000 after acquiring an additional 37,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,022,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LTC Properties (LTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.