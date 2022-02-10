Lua Swap Tops 24-Hour Volume of $32,385.00 (LUA)

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Lua Swap has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lua Swap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lua Swap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00041495 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00107157 BTC.

About Lua Swap

LUA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lua Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lua Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

