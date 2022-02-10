Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 28,902 shares.The stock last traded at $12.92 and had previously closed at $12.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LBC. DA Davidson cut shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $662.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.81.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.60 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Luther Burbank in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.