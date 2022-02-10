Luxor Capital Group LP Boosts Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Luxor Capital Group LP increased its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 236.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,438,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011,607 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial accounts for 0.7% of Luxor Capital Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Luxor Capital Group LP’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $73,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 69.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $556,311.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $139,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,456 shares of company stock worth $2,227,101 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ALLY traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,740. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.39 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 37.29%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

A number of research firms have commented on ALLY. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

