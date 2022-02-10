Luxor Capital Group LP Takes $11.67 Million Position in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY)

Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,669,000. Luxor Capital Group LP owned about 2.67% of Li-Cycle at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LICY. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth $485,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,439,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,936,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,101,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Li-Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

LICY traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.89. 71,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,283. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.28). Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 800.82% and a negative net margin of 3,072.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LICY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY).

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.