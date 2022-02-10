Luxor Capital Group LP Trims Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Luxor Capital Group LP decreased its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 18.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 121,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $8,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 16,733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Smartsheet by 36,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.75. The company had a trading volume of 19,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,854. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.05 and a beta of 1.46. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $51.11 and a one year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $210,373.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter bought 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.30 per share, with a total value of $103,389.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,435 shares of company stock valued at $18,329,566. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SMAR shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.13.

