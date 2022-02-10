Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.36.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. Lyft has a 1 year low of $33.94 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.07.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. The company had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lyft will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $362,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,839. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 70.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Lyft by 191.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Lyft by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

