Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Barclays

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LYFT. Cowen lowered their target price on Lyft from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.36.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average of $47.07. Lyft has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The business’s revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lyft will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $429,510.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,839 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 8.3% in the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,016,574 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $54,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 6.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 165,441 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the second quarter valued at about $872,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the third quarter valued at about $15,206,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

