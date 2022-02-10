Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $54.00. The stock had previously closed at $41.20, but opened at $39.71. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock. Lyft shares last traded at $39.53, with a volume of 281,433 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research cut their price target on Lyft from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lyft from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

Get Lyft alerts:

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 4,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $174,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,127 shares of company stock worth $1,539,839. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyft by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,626,991 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,368,480,000 after purchasing an additional 644,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 7.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,588,945 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $353,102,000 after buying an additional 484,642 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 15.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,842,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $259,501,000 after buying an additional 640,410 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,818,637 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $205,900,000 after buying an additional 925,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $225,118,000 after buying an additional 115,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average of $47.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.89.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.