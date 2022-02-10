Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $54.00. The stock had previously closed at $41.20, but opened at $39.71. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock. Lyft shares last traded at $39.53, with a volume of 281,433 shares changing hands.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research cut their price target on Lyft from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lyft from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.36.
In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 4,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $174,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,127 shares of company stock worth $1,539,839. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average of $47.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.89.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lyft Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYFT)
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
