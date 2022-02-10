Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 10,434 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIRT. Spence Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 392,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 1,881.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 197,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 187,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 235.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 374,532 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth $840,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $125,000,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,680,571 shares of company stock worth $261,297,511 over the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $34.85 on Thursday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $35.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of -0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.25 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.87%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

