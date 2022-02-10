Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 75,546 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.29% of Theravance Biopharma worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter worth $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 7.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 4.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Theravance Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

NASDAQ TBPH opened at $9.06 on Thursday. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $667.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93.

Theravance Biopharma Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

