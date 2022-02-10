Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $90.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.67. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

