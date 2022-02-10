Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 16.4% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180,097 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $593,597,000 after purchasing an additional 447,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,910,522 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $543,278,000 after purchasing an additional 64,773 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 9.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,008,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $399,271,000 after purchasing an additional 177,614 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $220,276,000 after purchasing an additional 37,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $221,432,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $205.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.91. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.34 and a 12 month high of $249.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.11. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.69.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $52,019.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total transaction of $41,361.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,061 shares of company stock worth $3,578,743. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.