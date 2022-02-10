Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.75 EPS

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.75), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 88.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.13) EPS.

Shares of NYSE MSGE traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,838. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.04. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $60.26 and a fifty-two week high of $121.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

MSGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $417,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 54.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 38.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,243,000 after acquiring an additional 46,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

