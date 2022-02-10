Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08.

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.54. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGY. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $156,572,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 18,302 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after buying an additional 38,715 shares during the period.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

